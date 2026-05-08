10 Sweet & Emotional Mother’s Day Quotes By Bollywood Stars That Perfectly Capture A Mom’s Love | Canva

As Mother's Day approaches, heartfelt tributes and emotional messages for mothers are taking over social media. Bollywood celebrities too have often spoken about the unconditional love, strength and sacrifices of their mothers through touching words and emotional quotes. From calling their moms their “safe space” to their “guiding force,” these stars have beautifully expressed what motherhood means to them.

Here are some emotional and memorable Mother’s Day quotes by Bollywood actors dedicated to their beloved moms:

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

"My mother is the rising sun. She is my god. Mum has always been the guiding force... I worship my mother".

Instagram @kareenakapoorkhan |

Ranbir Kapoor:

"A mother is always our first love, and our last love, and there's no greater relationship than a child and mother".

Deepika Padukone:

"My Dearest Amma, I did this film [83] ONLY & ONLY for you!".

Alia Bhatt:

"You are our whole universe and you light it up every… single… day"

Sanjay Dutt:

"Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness".

Karan Johar:

"Mothers are superheroes that fight the infinite wars for their children."

Madhuri Dixit:

"All that I am, and all that I will be, it will all be your reflection आई (Mother)".

Sara Ali Khan:

"Thank you for always being my rock, my moral compass, My mirror & my aspiration."

Shraddha Kapoor:

"My mother is my best friend in the whole universe. She has been my constant pillar in my life. She is someone whom I turn to in my highest and my lowest and everything in between".

Varun Dhawan:

"Maa always puts the happiness of others before herself."