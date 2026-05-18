Black Market Of Abortion Pills! What The Doctor Did When Caught Red-Handed By FDA Officials | file pic

Nalasopara: A shocking incident has come to light from Nalasopara, where a black market ring selling illegal abortion pills was busted. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a major raid at the 'Gurukrupa' clinic in the Nirmal Naka area of Nalasopara. In a startling turn of events during the operation, the accused doctor physically assaulted the officials in an attempt to destroy evidence.

According to detailed information, the illicit trade of distributing illegal abortion pills by a BAMS doctor was exposed during the FDA raid near Nirmal Naka in Nalasopara West. The accused doctor has been identified as Shailesh Mahajan, who was running the 'Gurukrupa' clinic.

Acting on confidential information, Drug Inspector Satish Chavan led the raid, during which the accused was caught openly distributing abortion pills. The situation escalated into chaos when the accused doctor manhandled the regulatory officials in a bid to eliminate evidence.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Nalasopara Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The charges include obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, violation of government orders, and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Walvi informed that the police have arrested the accused. He was produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody until May 19. This major crackdown has sent shockwaves through the locality, and the police are conducting further investigations into the matter.