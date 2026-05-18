 Black Market Of Abortion Pills! What The Doctor Did When Caught Red-Handed By FDA Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBlack Market Of Abortion Pills! What The Doctor Did When Caught Red-Handed By FDA Officials

Black Market Of Abortion Pills! What The Doctor Did When Caught Red-Handed By FDA Officials

FDA busted an illegal abortion pill racket at Gurukrupa clinic in Nalasopara during a raid led by Drug Inspector Satish Chavan. BAMS doctor Shailesh Mahajan was caught distributing banned pills and allegedly assaulted officials while trying to destroy evidence. He was arrested and remanded to police custody under BNS 2023.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, May 18, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Black Market Of Abortion Pills! What The Doctor Did When Caught Red-Handed By FDA Officials
Black Market Of Abortion Pills! What The Doctor Did When Caught Red-Handed By FDA Officials | file pic

Nalasopara: A shocking incident has come to light from Nalasopara, where a black market ring selling illegal abortion pills was busted. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a major raid at the 'Gurukrupa' clinic in the Nirmal Naka area of Nalasopara. In a startling turn of events during the operation, the accused doctor physically assaulted the officials in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Read Also
Model Death Case: Live-In Partner Gave Abortion Pills Without Medical Prescription
Model Death Case: Live-In Partner Gave Abortion Pills Without Medical Prescription

According to detailed information, the illicit trade of distributing illegal abortion pills by a BAMS doctor was exposed during the FDA raid near Nirmal Naka in Nalasopara West. The accused doctor has been identified as Shailesh Mahajan, who was running the 'Gurukrupa' clinic.

Acting on confidential information, Drug Inspector Satish Chavan led the raid, during which the accused was caught openly distributing abortion pills. The situation escalated into chaos when the accused doctor manhandled the regulatory officials in a bid to eliminate evidence.

Read Also
Maharashtra Crime: 40-Year-Old Kalyan Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Girlfriend On False Promise...
Maharashtra Crime: 40-Year-Old Kalyan Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Girlfriend On False Promise...

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Nalasopara Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The charges include obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, violation of government orders, and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Walvi informed that the police have arrested the accused. He was produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody until May 19. This major crackdown has sent shockwaves through the locality, and the police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on