Maharashtra Crime: 40-Year-Old Kalyan Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Girlfriend On False Promise Of Marriage, Forcing Abortion

Kon Gaon Police arrested a Kalyan East resident following allegations of rape, assault and forced abortion lodged by his girlfriend | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, May 9: A 40-year-old married man from Kalyan East has been arrested by the Kon Gaon Police for allegedly repeatedly raping his 27-year-old girlfriend on the false promise of marriage after assuring her that he would divorce his first wife.

The accused is also charged with allegedly forcing the victim to undergo an abortion against her will by giving her abortion pills after she became pregnant.

Victim lodges complaint at Kon Gaon police station

According to police officials, the disturbing incident came to light after the victim lodged a complaint at the Kon Gaon Police Station.

Based on her statement, police registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections related to rape, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing miscarriage and assault before taking him into custody.

Alleged offences took place over nearly two years

Police said both the accused and the victim are residents of Kalyan East.

The alleged offences took place between September 20, 2024, and April 21, 2026. During this period, the accused allegedly developed a relationship with the woman and repeatedly assured her that he would divorce his legally wedded wife and marry her.

Trusting his promises, the victim continued the relationship.

Accused allegedly forced abortion

Police said the accused later allegedly took the woman to a lodge where he forcibly established physical relations with her.

Investigators further stated that when the woman became pregnant, the accused allegedly pressured her into terminating the pregnancy and administered abortion pills despite her unwillingness.

Parents allegedly assaulted during confrontation

The matter escalated when the victim’s parents approached the accused to discuss his proposed marriage with their daughter after divorcing his first wife.

However, instead of responding positively, the accused allegedly abused and assaulted them during the confrontation.

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Police begin further investigation

Following the complaint, Kon Gaon Police initiated an investigation and, considering the seriousness of the allegations, swiftly arrested the accused.

Police officials confirmed that further investigation into the case is currently underway.

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