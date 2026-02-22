Navi Mumbai: Software Engineer Held For ‘Marriage Trap’, Married Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation & Forced Abortions Over Years

Kamothe Software Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting Woman On False Promise Of Marriage, Forcing Abortions | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: A 34-year-old software engineer from Kamothe was arrested by the Kharghar police after a 32-year-old married woman accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo multiple abortions over the past several years.

According to a report by The Times of India, the accused, identified as Abhishek Singh, allegedly established a physical relationship with the woman after assuring her that he would marry her. The woman claimed that Singh took her to various hotels, including a five-star hotel in Kharghar, where he allegedly had sexual relations with her under the promise of marriage, which he later failed to fulfil.

The complainant further alleged that between June/July 2021 and January 2026, she was impregnated multiple times. She claimed that on each occasion, the accused physically assaulted and threatened her, compelling her to terminate the pregnancies at different hospitals. The woman has alleged that she was forced to undergo abortions against her will.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Joshi of Kharghar police station confirmed the arrest and said that Singh, who is unmarried, was produced before the Panvel Sessions Court on Thursday. The court remanded him to police custody till February 23 for further investigation.

Inspector Joshi stated that while the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and criminal intimidation, sections pertaining to forcible abortion have not yet been invoked.

“Documentary and medical evidence from the hospitals where the complainant claims to have undergone abortions is being collected. Based on the findings, additional sections may be added,” Joshi told TOI.

Police are also verifying records and technical evidence from the hotels mentioned in the complaint to corroborate the allegations. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and gather supporting evidence.

