Model Death Case: Live-In Partner Gave Abortion Pills Without Medical Prescription | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police investigations into the death of young model Khushbu Ahirwar have revealed that her live-in partner Qasim allegedly gave her abortion pills without a medical prescription. Khushbu was left in a critical condition at a hospital by Qasim in November last year who later died during treatment.

Khajuri Sadak police on Sunday registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death due to negligence. Police alleged that Qasim gave Khushbu abortion pills without medical advice, which worsened her condition and caused her death.

Khajuri Sadak police station incharge Neeraj Verma said Qasim was absconding. Khushbu, a local model and social media influencer known as Diamond Girl, had been living in Bhopal for the past three years. She had worked with several local brands and also did part-time jobs.

The case first came to light in November 2025 when Qasim allegedly brought Khushbu to a private hospital on Indore Road in Bhainsakhedi during the early hours and fled after admitting her.

Doctors informed Khajuri Sadak police after she was declared dead. At the time, Khushbu s family alleged murder and demanded a detailed investigation. They also alleged that Qasim befriended Khushbu while concealing his real identity.