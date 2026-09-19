BKC Pod Taxi Project Faces Opposition Over Cost, Capacity And Environmental Concerns Raised By Transport Experts | AI

Mumbai: The proposed BKC Pod Taxi project could turn into another “white elephant” on the lines of the Mumbai Monorail, with its high cost and limited passenger-carrying capacity raising questions over its viability as a mass transit system, transport expert Vivek Pai has said.

Concerns over affordability and passenger capacity

Pai said the proposed system would be particularly expensive for commuters who currently depend on Mumbai’s suburban local trains and may not be able to afford the pod taxi fare. He also expressed concern that the system could add to congestion on roads while failing to provide sufficient passenger-carrying capacity.

The concerns come amid growing opposition to the project, with the Mumbai Architects Collective submitting a formal representation to the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), seeking an immediate halt to ongoing construction work associated with the BKC Personal Rapid Transit System (PRTS).

Public spaces allegedly affected by construction

In its representation dated September 16, the collective raised concerns over alleged diversion of public open spaces, construction activity along road medians and potential environmental impacts in Bandra East and the BKC area.

The collective claimed that the Urban Plaza and City Park in Bandra East, developed through municipal funding, had been barricaded and were being used for construction equipment and material related to the pod taxi project. It sought removal of the equipment, materials and barricades and restoration of public access to the spaces.

Demand for independent environmental assessment

The architects also flagged excavation along road medians, stating that it could affect existing trees, canopy cover and the local microclimate. They further raised concerns about the proposed elevated alignment traversing areas along the Mithi River creek including what they described as protected mangrove ecosystems, and sought a review of pier construction in sensitive areas.

The representation stated that the pod taxi is expected to have a fare of approximately Rs 21 per kilometre, while each pod would carry only four to six passengers. The collective questioned the economic efficiency of spending more than Rs 11,016 crore on a system with limited carrying capacity.

The group has sought a comprehensive, transparent and independent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) covering the project’s potential thermal, ecological and hydrological impact on the BKC area.

It has also suggested evaluating high-capacity, zero-emission surface transport alternatives such as dedicated electric bus lanes, which it said could make greater use of existing road capacity.

The Architects Collective has requested a formal hearing before further structural work is undertaken.

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