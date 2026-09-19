Mumbai Pydhonie Child Assault Case: Police File Chargesheet Against Security Guard, Court Frames Charges | X

Mumbai: A 32-year-old security guard was arrested in July for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area. The incident, which allegedly took place inside a restroom, had sparked widespread outrage among local residents.

Chargesheet filed before Sessions Court

The Pydhonie police have completed their investigation and filed a chargesheet in the case on August 31, before the Sessions Court, Court No. 30, Mumbai. The case has been registered as Special Case.The accused has been booked under Sections 65(2) and 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The police had also moved an application seeking that the matter be heard on a fast-track basis. The hearing commenced on September 3, 2026, and during the hearing on September 4, the court framed charges against the accused. According to the police, the case has a total of 75 witnesses.

Following the incident, the minor was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The accused was arrested soon after a complaint was registered, police said.

The incident had triggered protests in the area, with hundreds of local residents gathering outside the Pydhonie police station and demanding stringent punishment for the accused. Protesters also briefly blocked the road outside the police station, disrupting traffic, before police intervened and restored normalcy.

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