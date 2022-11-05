BJP to launch Jagar Mumbaicha from Thackeray’s home turf, to hold maiden rally at Bandra on Sunday

Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar | PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is resolved to achieve Mission 2022 by assuming power in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, will launch Jagar Yatra on November 6, with a maiden public rally to be addressed by the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The party, which will contest the upcoming BMC elections in an alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, has organised the rally at the government colony, which is adjacent to Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence at Bandra.

The selection of venue also aimed to send a strong signal to Thackeray that BJP will go whole hog to defeat the party led by him.

Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar made an announcement about Sunday’s rally, and in a tweet said,’’ Appeasement for votes.. in the municipal corporation. Corruption and nepotism...BJP's jagar for Mumbaikars...'Jagar Mumbaicha'..first meeting tomorrow against the 'upliftment' of Aurangzeb dreamers. Mumbai's Jagra will begin here in Bandra East!’’

"In the Jagar Yatra, Mumbaikars need to be made aware about the sycophants. We need to show Mumbaikars who are standing in the way of Mumbai’s development. It is necessary to expose those who are spreading illusions and lies. And hence this awakening yatra will be conducted across Mumbai in the month of November. Under the leadership of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, we will go around the entire Mumbai and strike direct conversations with Mumbaikars. Attempts are being made to incite the Marathi youth and we take it as our responsibility to stop it immediately,’’ said Shelar.

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group, Shelar said that Aurangzeb grew up dreaming of conquering the Marathi Manoos and later he breathed his last leaving this dream unfulfilled.

‘’Today, has the Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has taken up the responsibility of fulfilling Aurangzeb’s unfulfilled dream?’’ he asked.