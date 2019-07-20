BJP-Shiv Sena must win all 36 Mumbai Assembly seats: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked his party’s rank and file to ensure the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins all 36 seats in the metropolis in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He made this remark at a BJP event in which the party's newly-appointed city unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha assumed charge. The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the 2014 Assembly polls separately, winning 16 and 15 seats respectively in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said that unlike the previous Congress-NCP government, his dispensation had brought about “qualitative change” in the lives of all sections of Mumbaikars.

He exuded confidence that the city will not stop “even during monsoon” once some infrastructural works are completed over the next three-four years.

“We have to write the second chapter of the change in October (when Assembly poll are likely to be held). We want renewal from the people to bring about this change. In democracy, it is the people who have to say that we did a good job,” Fadnavis said.

To drive home his point, Fadnavis said the entire opposition was up in arms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, but the people went ahead and gave the PM a resounding mandate.

“Therefore, one whose work speaks need not speak much. People stand with him, no matter how much is spoken against him,” he said.

“I am confident... Both the teams (BJP and Shiv Sena) are together now. We have to win this match 36-0. We will have to work at the booth level to win each seat in Mumbai,” Fadnavis added.

Lodha targets Bangladeshis

Newly appointed Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha targetted Bangladeshis immediately after taking charge.

“Bangladeshis and bogus voters from Azamgarh will first be expelled from voters list and later from the country,” Lodha warned.

He also announced to launch a special campaign against them. The programme was attended by outgoing BJP Mumbai president and Minister Ashish Shelar and Minister Vinod Tawade.