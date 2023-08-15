BJP Organises Exhibition On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day In Panvel. |

On the occasion of 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Panvel organized a two-day photo exhibition, started on August 14. Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur inaugurated the exhibition. Thakur asserted that those who gave up everything for the freedom of the country should always be remembered.

The Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is being celebrated with various programs across the country. Accordingly, the 14th of August is being celebrated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP has organized various programs on this day to commemorate the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of brothers and sisters who were displaced and lost their lives during the partition.

As part of it, a two-day photo exhibition has been organized in Panvel City at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium to give the new generation an idea of the terrible memory of Partition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by MLA Prashant Thakur. On this occasion, the families of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country were felicitated.

