BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Condemns Shoe-Throwing Attempt, Sloganeering Against Him In Pune; Terms It As 'Bizzare Incident' |

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar strongly denounced the recent incident of a shoe-throwing attempt and sloganeering directed at him in Indapur, Pune. He urged his supporters to stay calm and focus their efforts on advocating for Dhangar reservation. Padalkar emphasized that the OBC community seeks to preserve their reservation peacefully, but there are deliberate attempts to tarnish their image.

Spoke on aftermath of Indapur meeting

He addressed the aftermath of the Indapur meeting, stating, “A bizarre incident occurred when I was en route to support a protest advocating fair milk prices for farmers. Subsequently, these perpetrators, in media interviews, baselessly claimed that Padalkar's associates were responsible. This is absurd,” Padalkar expressed.

Padalkar Reiterates Support To Maratha Quota Demand

Reiterating his support for the Maratha community's reservation demand, Padalkar condemned the actions of certain individuals, labelling them as sociopaths. He highlighted instances of property damage and abusive phone calls targeting leaders within the Maratha reservation battle. Padalkar asserted that these actions reveal an ulterior motive—to sow discord within society rather than secure reservation rights.

Padalkar's appeal to OBC counterparts

Padalkar appealed to his OBC counterparts to refrain from responding to the incident with violence, emphasizing the need to maintain peace in the state. He pointed to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's provision of reservation rights to the Dhangar community and announced plans for a peaceful warning march during the upcoming winter session in Nagpur on the 11th.

The BJP leader has consistently advocated for the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes quota, leading protests across the state to address their rightful representation.