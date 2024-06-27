 BJP MLA Ashish Shelar Calls For Investigation Into Alleged Land Handovers During Thackeray Govt
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar Calls For Investigation Into Alleged Land Handovers During Thackeray Govt

The state government has decided to beautify and recreate a 300-acre Central Park on open space between the racecourse and the coastal road by an underground subway.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar | File Image

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray opposed plans to develop a theme park on the open space at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, the Mumbai BJP president MLA Ashish Shelar requested the chief minister Eknath Shinde to investigate if there was any conspiracy to hand over the vacant plot adjoining the Coastal Road to the builders during Thackeray's tenure. 

The state government has decided to beautify and recreate a 300-acre Central Park on open space between the racecourse and the coastal road by an underground subway. However, opposing the decision, Thackeray had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would restore the racecourse to its natural state when it forms a government soon and legally punish those who gave away the racecourse for personal gain.

Read Also
Aaditya Thackeray Demands Disclosure Of MH-CET Marks And Answer Sheet Of Students
article-image

While criticising Thackeray's objection, Shelar said,"While seeking permission for the coastal road project, the central environment department asked the state government to give a written guarantee that the reclaimed land will not be used for any commercial activity nor will there be any kind of construction on the 180-acre reclaimed land. Uddhav Thackeray's government was in power in the state during that time. Why did they not submit a written guarantee to the central government department? Even the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has drawn attention and criticised the former government for the same?.

Read Also
Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'It Cannot Be So Bad', Aaditya Thackeray Urges EC To Ensure Smooth...
article-image

He further questioned that,"Why did the then environment minister Aditya Thackeray not submit an affidavit despite the central ministry asking for it? Was there any vested interest behind it? Was there a conspiracy to hand it over to builders?The chief minister should investigate the matter," demanded Shelar.

Meanwhile, former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar wrote a letter to the chief minister demanding that the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) be incorporated in the new lease agreement of the Mahalaxmi racecourse land. He requested the civic authorities to look at ARC’s contribution before making the new lease agreement.

