BJP Launches 'Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan' In Maharashtra To Promote Social Harmony |

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Saturday called for going beyond caste divisions and preserving the thread of nationalism to build a developed India, as the party launched its ‘Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan’ in the state.

The campaign is being organised across the country to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Maharaj. As part of the initiative, a Kalash carrying sacred soil from Varanasi, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via Nagpur on August 7. Chavan welcomed the Kalash Yatra.

The yatra began from the Sant Ravidas temple in Mukundwadi and was followed by a Kalash worship ceremony at Kasliwal Maidan in the evening. Chavan paid tribute to Sant Ravidas Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion.

“Sant Ravidas Maharaj gave the message of equality, fraternity and social unity by rising above the divisions of caste and religion. Through this campaign, we have resolved to carry forward his thoughts and bring together all sections of society,” Chavan said.

He said India has set a goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“To realise the dream of a developed India, it is necessary to go beyond the walls of caste and religion, take the idea of social harmony given by Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar to every section of society and preserve the thread of nationalism collectively. The Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan is a step in this broader direction,” Chavan said.

The Kalash Yatra, which began in Varanasi, will travel across Maharashtra in different phases from July 2026 to February 2027. The sacred soil from Sant Ravidas’ birthplace will be taken to all districts of the state, where Kalash worship ceremonies will be organised.

The BJP said the initiative aims to spread Sant Ravidas Maharaj’s message of equality, fraternity and social unity among people across Maharashtra.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, MLAs Narayan Kuche, Babanrao Lonikar, Anuradha Chavan, Kisan Wankhede, Santosh Danve, Madhavi Naik and Suhas Shirsaath, former Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, former MLA Ram Satpute and other BJP leaders attended the event.

Representatives of various religious and social traditions, including Warkaris, Lingayats, Veerashaivas, Nath and Mahanubhav sects, as well as Vaishnav saints and seers, were also present in large numbers.

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