Video: Trainer Aircraft Veers Off Runway At Baramati Airport During Training Exercise, Officials Say |

Following the trainer aircraft crash at Baramati Airport in Pune, Narayan Pawar, Police Inspector at Baramati Taluka Police Station, stated that the aircraft was being operated by Captain Chirag Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jhundre, who were conducting training exercises on the runway, when the incident occurred.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, “We arrived at the airport upon receiving information about the incident. Upon inspection, we found that a ‘Water Tango’ (WT) aircraft belonging to Carver Aviation, manned by Captain Chirag Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jhundre, was conducting practice runs on the runway.”

#WATCH | Baramati: Narayan Pawar, Police Inspector at Baramati Taluka Police Station, says, "We arrived at the airport upon receiving information about the incident. Upon inspection, we found that a 'Water Tango' (WT) aircraft belonging to Carver Aviation, manned by Captain… https://t.co/5Gs9ZApZ7X pic.twitter.com/1OpRDVLgdr — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

The incident was reported at around 12:09 pm. Pawar stated that while the aircraft was being used for practice runs, it failed to stop on the runway during a manoeuvre.

Aircraft overshoots runway

“Instead, it overshot the runway by about 20 feet and came to rest in the grass,” he added.

Speaking about the injuries and damage, Pawar clarified that no casualties or injuries were reported and that the aircraft did not sustain any major damage.

Meanwhile, Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill told the media, “An aircraft VT-SEX was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise.”

Take-off attempts aborted

According to Gill, the trainer aircraft initially entered the runway and lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, where the pilot attempted to take off but aborted the take-off and brought the aircraft to a stop. The aircraft was then moved to the opposite end and lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another take-off was attempted and subsequently aborted.

#WATCH | Baramati | Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, "An aircraft VT-SEX was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise, with Capt Chirag Shashikant Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jundre on board. No injuries have been reported."… https://t.co/IR5T5Y6chw pic.twitter.com/hIH7PE4rcS — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

“During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29. Subsequently, it veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold,” Gill added.

Second aircraft incident this year

The incident marks the second aircraft crash-related incident reported in the region this year. In January, a Learjet 45 aircraft carrying late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his personal security officer, attendant and two cockpit crew members — pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak — crashed while attempting to land near Baramati Airport. All five people on board were killed.

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