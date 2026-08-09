Tragedy In Vasai: 1-Year-Old Girl Dies After Slipping From Mother’s Arms on Moving Two-Wheeler | File Pic (Representative Image)

VASAI: In a heartbreaking incident, a one-year-old girl lost her life after slipping from her mother’s arms while riding pillion on a two-wheeler in Vasai. The mother reportedly lost her grip on the toddler while attempting to tie her hair, which had been disheveled by strong winds. The child, who sustained severe injuries after falling off the vehicle, succumbed during treatment at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital on Friday night.

​According to the police, the victim has been identified as Krishna Bhaswar. The incident occurred around 1:15 PM on Friday when Yogesh Bhaswar (35) was traveling along Tiwari Road on a two-wheeler with his wife and their daughter. Yogesh was riding the vehicle while his wife sat behind, holding baby Krishna in her lap.

​During the ride, gusty winds blew the mother's hair across her face. While still holding the baby, she tried to tie her hair back. In that brief moment, her grip on Krishna loosened, causing the infant to fall off the moving motorcycle onto the road.

​Krishna suffered critical injuries in the fall and was immediately rushed to KEM Hospital in Mumbai for emergency medical care. Despite the doctors' best efforts, the infant passed away later that night.

​The tragedy has left the Bhaswar family in deep mourning. The Naigaon police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a further investigation into the matter.

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