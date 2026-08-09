Baramati Airport Witnesses Second Plane Crash Incident As Trainer Aircraft Crashes, Sustains Minor Damage - Video

Baramati Airport Witnesses Second Plane Crash Incident As Trainer Aircraft Crashes, Sustains Minor Damage |

In a shocking incident reported from Baramati, a trainer aircraft operated by a private company crash-landed at Baramati Airport in Pune on Sunday morning. This is the second plane crash incident reported in the region this year after a similar incident in January claimed the life of Maharashtra's late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to an NDTV report, the crash was reported at around 12:35 pm within the airport complex. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Aircraft sustains minor damage

The aircraft reportedly sustained minor damage. Visuals of the incident have surfaced online, raising concerns over safety at the airport.

The visuals show the aircraft on the ground with no major damage visible. Reports stated that it crashed a short distance from the runway.

Ajit Pawar crash recalled

Meanwhile, in a similar incident reported in January, Ajit Pawar, along with four others, was killed after their Learjet 45 aircraft crashed near Baramati Airport.

According to reports, the aircraft was carrying 66-year-old NCP leader Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer and attendant, along with two cockpit crew members — pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak. All five were killed when the aircraft crashed while attempting to land.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the accident, is expected to submit its final report by January next year, according to reports.

Baramati airport set for upgrade

Meanwhile, following the plane crash incidents, Baramati Airport is set for an upgrade, with plans to install an independent Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower to improve flight guidance and management in the region.

The upgrade plan also includes an extension of the runway and specialised systems to facilitate safe aircraft take-offs and landings at night. A dedicated fire station and a reinforced security wall are also planned to strengthen the airport's emergency response and security infrastructure.

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