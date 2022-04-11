BJP is communalising our secular educational institutions through ABVP: NCP

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party on Monday slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre after two groups of students, including ABVP students, clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel here on Sunday, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess

"Time and again it has been observed that volunteers of the ABVP have been trying to enforce their right wing ideologies on to the students of various institutions. This is direct attempt to weaken the secular framework of the very institution itself," a release by NCP spokesperson said.

"Universities of India have produced outstanding leaders, scientists, administrators and so on who have made the country proud. They have lived in the same campuses without even a thought of disregard to fellow students customs or food preferences", Mahesh Bharat Tapase Chief Spokesperson of NCP said.

"Those days everybody believed in the principle of equality and hence nobody could force any particular custom or religious doctrine on the society as a whole", the party added.

"Our acceptance to respect and live peacefully in a diverse and plural society is the main reason of discontent and hence BJP volunteers react in a manner only to disturb the peaceful dispensation."

"BJP wants to disturb the social harmony and bring in an authoritarian, majoritarian rule in the country with total disregard of the Indian Constitution."

"Time is not far when students of minority & backward classes will be rejected from Govt. employment as part of a larger design of communal hatred."

"Incidence of violence initiated by ABVP is a strategic move in the direction to scare & polarize the student community. It is absolutely shameful how BJP workers are wanting to dictate on what students should eat, what they should wear, how they should behave.", it said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown ABVP students based on the complaint received from a group of students in connection with a clash in JNU campus over non-vegetarian food, reported news agency ANI.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:24 PM IST