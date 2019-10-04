BJP ignores Kalani family, denies ticket

Ulhasnagar: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sitting legislator, Jyoti Pappu Kalani resigned from party recently, with the hopes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would give a ticket to her daughter-in-law and Ulhasnagar mayor Pancham Kalani from Ulhasnagar. But in the end, the BJP leaders, denied her the ticket.

BJP instead gave a ticket to Kumar Ailani, the president of the BJP. Meanwhile, the NCP party chief, Sharad Pawar, has bestowed trust in the Kalani family and given a ticket from Ulhasnagar. In AB form, two persons mentioned the name and file the nomination.

Following which, on Thursday, both Jyoti Kalani and her son Omie filed the nomination forms. There, however, was no demonstration of their strength.

Suddenly from quitting the party, the Kalanis have sworn allegiance to Pawar and regaled him. Omie, the president of TOK (Team Omie Kalani) said, “NCP has put trust in us and given me a ticket from Ulhasnagar. I will contest and file the nomination tomorrow along with thousands of workers. At the last date of withdrawal, we will decide who will withdraw the form”.

Tok spokesperson Kamlesh Nikam said, “BJP cheated us because, earlier they had told us they would give a ticket to the Kalani family from Ulhasnaga. But eventually, they gave it to Kumar Ailani. Pawar has bestowed his faith in the Kalani family, yet again.”

Bhiwandi: Soeb Guddu, the president of Bhiwandi Congress, will contest from Bhiwandi (West), filed his nomination on Thursday against the BJP candidate, Mahesh Chaugule. Both the candidates demonstrated their strength by bringing their party workers. The Shiv Sena candidate, Rupesh Mhatre, also filed his nomination and will contesting from Bhiwandi East.

Kalyan rural: Kalyan rural ticket from Shiv Sena earlier had been given to sitting MLA Subhash Bhoir. But the game’s changed. The ticket from Kalyan Rural has been given to Ramesh Mahatre, a four-time Shiv Sena corporator in Kalyan.

Reportedly, in 2014, the Shiv Sena had assured Ramesh Mahatre of giving him a ticket in 2019. That time, the BJP was giving him a ticket, but a Shiv Sena senior leader had assured him to give a ticket in future, so Ramesh had not contested the last assembly election. Now, when Ramesh Mahatre got to know about it, he, along with 200 office-bearers, offered to tender their resignation. The Shiv Sena leaders took it seriously and gave him a ticket. Ramesh Mahatre filed his nomination on Friday.