BJP finds desilting work in a mess, BMC chief Chahal asks DMCs to act

Mumbai: BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has issued directions to deputy municipal commissioners (DMCs) to monitor the city’s desilting work. The DMCs of the zones concerned will form two squads from April 14 to visit various desilting sites every day and present a report on their observations, and peculiar conditions which may lead to flooding during monsoon.

The DMCs have been instructed to undertake these works on top priority and take stringent action in case of failure.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and former party corporators, on Wednesday had met Chahal and brought to his notice the shortcomings of the ongoing desilting. For the past one week, the corporators have been visiting various nullahs to monitor the works.

Shelar said we are in the middle of April but only 10 per cent of desilting is finished. Nullahs like Gajdhar Bandh and the one in Mahul are seen covered with debris, garbage and plastic. He said the garbage is so thick that people were also seen walking on the nullahs.

In contravention to BMC’s condition, no CCTV cameras are installed and no officers were seen to monitor the work at many places, he said.

The BJP alleged that the BMC is constructing a box drain in API nullah in Bhandup East, owing to which 60 per cent of the nullah has been blocked.

Party corporators also asked Chahal why only 50 per cent of silt will be removed this year as compared to last year. They pointed out that despite 50 per cent less work, the BMC has increased its monetary provision by Rs 32 crore for desilting for the current year.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:31 AM IST