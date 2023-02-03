BJP emerges victorious in Konkan Division Teachers' Constituency election

BJP candidate Dyaneshwar Mhatre defeated the sitting MLA independent candidate Balaram Patil. | FPJ

Dyaneshwar Mhatre, the BJP candidate for the Konkan Division Teachers' Constituency election having the support of Shiv Sena (Shinde), Republican Party of India (RIP), and Shiksha Parishad won the election with a huge margin. He defeated the sitting MLA independent candidate Balaram Patil.

On behalf of the Panvel BJP, Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur congratulated Mhatre and gave the credit to all teachers.

“Three times MLA Prashant Thakur does not have arrogance. But when Balaram Patal became an MLA, he became arrogant,” said Arunsheth Bhagat, Taluk President- BJP-Panvel.

“Voters were fed up with Patil's attitude and they voted against him,” said Bhagat.

