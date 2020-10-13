BJP corporators inspect disaster management cell in Mumbai

Mumbai: While the city reeled under the heavy downpour and came to the standstill twice this monsoon, the politics over the issue was at its peak on Tuesday as BJP corned the Shiv Sena ruled BMC over its failure to keep the city flood-free. Following the power outage across the city on Monday, a group of BJP corporators visited the civic disaster management cell room to inspect if the unit is prepared to deal with the recent weather alert issued by IMD.

The group which visited the disaster management cell room included, BJP Group Leader in BMC and Corporator from Mulund Prabhakar Shinde, BJP deputy leader in BMC Reeta Makwana, BJP Corporator from Kurar Village, Malad Vinod Mishra and Colaba Corporator Harshita Narvekar. The group reviewed the situation and directed officials to issue regular advisories to people.

"They always tell us that they are well prepared, however, every year the city gets flooded and we witness Mumbaikar's getting inconvenienced. This has become a regular annual affair. Even during our inspection, the officials at the disaster management cell told us that around 50 mm rainfall is expected and that can be controlled and water will recede," said Mishra, BJP corporator from Kurar Village.

The BJP corporators have also demanded a detailed update into the civic body’s monsoon work alleging scams worth thousands of crores.