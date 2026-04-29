BJP Announces Maharashtra MLC List With Five Nominees; Pradnya Satav Gets Bypoll Nod As Allies Yet To Declare Candidates | file pic

Mumbai: The BJP has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, drawing attention across the state’s political landscape.

Following approval from the party’s parliamentary committee, the BJP has fielded Vivek Kolhe, Sunil Karjatkar, Madhvi Naik, Sanjay Bhende and Pramod Jathar for five seats. In addition, Pradnya Satav, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress, has been nominated for a by-election to the Legislative Council.

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Kolhe, a prominent leader from Ahilyanagar, comes from an influential political family He recently met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, further fuelling speculation before his name was finalised. Bhende, a senior BJP leader from Nagpur and currently the party’s state vice-president, has been rewarded for his long-standing organisational work.

He played an important role in elections led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, BJP’s allies, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are yet to announce their candidates. Based on current strength, the Shiv Sena is expected to field two candidates, while the NCP may nominate one.

On the opposition side, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is likely to field only one candidate, has not reached a consensus. The Congress is reportedly backing Uddhav Thackeray for the seat, though no final decision has been announced yet.