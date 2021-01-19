Bird Flu in Maharashtra: 4,315 poultry birds died on Tuesday

Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported deaths of 4,351 poultry birds of which 3,700 at Sawargad taluka in Yavatmal alone due to avian influenza on Tuesday. Further, the state had reported deaths of 1,459 birds comprising 1,290 poultry birds, 76 birds like Herons, sparrows and parrots and 93 crows on January 18. The samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune.

According to the department of animal husbandry secretary Anoop Kumar, so far 8,285 birds comprising 7,312 poultry birds, 571 crows and 392 other birds died since January 8 till Monday. Further, in all 35,249 birds were culled in various parts of Maharashtra till Monday.

The department will make a presentation to the state cabinet slated for Wednesday on the present state of avian influenza and various measures taken to control it.

A Central team headed by Dr Tapan Kumar Sahu, Quarantine officer, Chennai, which arrived on January 17, has visited Pen in Raigad district, Nande and Boribel in Pune district.

To contain the incidences of Bird Flu without delay, the state has conferred all its powers to district collectors under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009 for the prevention, control and eradication of Avian Influenza. The local administration can initiate the process of declaration of “Alert Zone’’ in the area of mortality of poultry birds suspected to be dead of Bird Flu and ensure necessary precautions.

The department has communicated to the owners of poultry farms and general public that intimation of mortality in the crows, parrots, herons or in migratory birds in any village should be given immediately to the nearest veterinary dispensary.