Bird flu: 921 birds including 814 poultry birds die in Maharashtra on Saturday

In all 921 birds including 814 poultry birds died due to avian influenza in Maharashtra on Saturday. The samples are being sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Diseases Investigation Section, Pune for testing. A total of 15,445 deaths of various birds have been reported till date since January 8.

According to the department of animal husbandry, so far 39,774 poultry birds, 8 ducks, 36714 eggs and 53,046 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from infected zones. Wherever the positive reports in poultry birds and ducks have been communicated, the process of declaring the ‘’infected zone’’ and activities have been initiated to enforce the preventive measures as per the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

Surveillance work is continued at the places where positive results have been reported in other species of birds excluding poultry. Further, the poultry farmers have been urged to follow strict biosecurity measures. The poultry farm owners and general public have been communicated to immediately inform the nearby veterinary dispensary about the mortality in the crows, parrots, herons or in migratory birds in any village or any unusual mortality of poultry birds in commercial farms and backyard poultry.

The department has made it clear that properly cooked chicken and boiled eggs are safe for human consumption.