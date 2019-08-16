Biography of ex-Maharashtra, Narayan Rane to be released today

Mumbai: A biography of the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Narayan Rane, will be released on Friday, in both Marathi and English.

Rane, who quit the Congress almost two years ago, has not invited a single leader from his erstwhile party, although he has invited NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari for the event.

Ignoring the Congress leaders has become a talk of the town among Maharashtra politicians. Rane is currently a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha.

The Marathi version of his memoirs, ‘Zanzawat’ and the English one, titled ‘No Holds Barred’ will be released by Pawar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the Yeshwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai on Friday.

The Marathi version has been edited by veteran journalist Madhukar Bhave, while Priyam Mody has edited the English version. The books claim to have sensational information on Maharashtra politics and covers 40 years of Rane’s political journey.

School education minister Ashish Shelar, higher education minister Vinod Tawde and chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Vidyadhar Anaskar will also attend the event.

Rane’s son Nitesh Rane continues to be a member of the legislative Assembly from the Congress, even though Rane has founded his own party, the Maharashtra Swabhimani Party.