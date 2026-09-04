Big Pay Boost For NCPA Workers: Employees Get ₹7,250 Monthly Salary Hike, ₹50,000 Annual Bonus Under 4-Year Wage Pact | File photo

Mumbai: The BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh under the leadership of Ravindra Chavan has signed a wage settlement with the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), providing a monthly salary increase of Rs 7,250 and an annual bonus of Rs 50,000 to its employees.

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The agreement, signed on Thursday under the leadership of BJP Maharashtra president and Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh president Ravindra Chavan, will remain effective for four years from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2028.

Chavan said the settlement was the third wage agreement between the NCPA management and the workers’ union and described it as a major achievement for the organisation.

According to the union, Mumbai Labour Union was previously the majority workers’ organisation at the NCPA. However, following organisational efforts by the Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh, its membership was brought into the union. Subsequently, through legal proceedings before the Industrial Court, the organisation emerged as the largest and sole recognised workers’ union at the NCPA, it claimed

Chavan said the agreement reflected the union’s organisational strength and its continued efforts to secure better wages and benefits for workers.

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The signing ceremony was attended by NCPA president Santook, director Freddy Talathi, technical director Kale and general manager of human resources Vincent D’Souza.

From the workers’ union, general secretary Suhas Mate, vice-president Prashant Vartak and other office-bearers and members participated in the signing ceremony.

Chavan said the wage hike was a victory for workers’ unity and their struggle for legitimate demands, adding that it would pave the way for better service conditions and worker welfare at the NCPA.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)