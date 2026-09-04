Bombay HC Asks BMC Chief To Decide Dahi Handi Venue Dispute In Bhandup

The Bombay High Court has asked the BMC Commissioner to resolve competing claims over the September 5 Dahi Handi event in Bhandup | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to decide a dispute between two political groups seeking permission to organise Dahi Handi celebrations at Ashok Kedare Chowk, Bhandup West, on September 5.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Shiv Sena leader Sandip Jalgaonkar, who claimed that he had been organising the annual Dahi Handi Utsav at the spot for several years. A rival applicant has also sought permission to hold the celebration at the same location.

Court Questions Police Role

The bench observed that there was no bar on granting multiple permissions for Dahi Handi celebrations, but said, “on a particular spot there cannot be two handis.”

The court also criticised the BMC for referring the competing applications to the Bhandup police for comments. The police had suggested that preference could be given to the applicant who had organised the event at the location earlier.

“We find police has no business to make such comment,” the court observed.

It said the principle that the person who conducted the event earlier should always be granted permission “cannot be made applicable”. The police should have left the decision to the civic body, it added.

“Corporation should have shouldered the responsibility,” the bench remarked, questioning why the BMC had not decided the competing applications.

Commissioner To Decide Dispute

The court directed the commissioner to hold a meeting at her office at 11 am on Friday. Each side can send only two representatives and there should be no gathering of supporters at the office.

The commissioner will give each side 15 minutes to present its case and then take an appropriate decision. The court said her decision would be final and disposed of the petition.

It also directed the commissioner to seek an explanation from civic officials on why the applications were not decided and why the matter was referred to the police.

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Previous Year’s Permission Denied

Last year, the HC had refused permission to both Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the MNS to hold Dahi Handi celebrations at the same chowk after police cited possible law-and-order concerns.

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