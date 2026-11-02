Bhiwandi’s APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover Shut For Two Days For Repairs; Closure Leads To Major Traffic Jams

The APJ Abdul Kalam flyover in Bhiwandi. |

Bhiwandi reported major traffic congestion on Sunday as the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam flyover, one of the city’s most important routes, was closed for vehicular movement to enable the civic body to carry out pothole repairs.

The one-kilometre APJ Abdul Kalam flyover is located in the heart of Bhiwandi. One portion of the flyover leads towards Wada, and there are also two separate landings – one that leads commuters towards Nashik, and another towards Bhiwandi city.

Bhiwandi Traffic | डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम उड्डाणपुलाच्यादुरुस्ती कामामुळे भिवंडीत वाहतूक कोंडी#bhiwandi #DrAPJAbdulKalamflyover #bhiwanditraffic #JaiMaharashtraNews #MarathiNews https://t.co/0TmeuHEP3f — JAI MAHARASHTRA NEWS (@jaimaharashtran) November 1, 2026

Till When Is APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover Closed?

The flyover was closed on Sunday for two days, The Times of India reported. City Mayor Narayan Chaudhary was quoted as saying that repair work began on Sunday morning.

The authorities will try to reopen the flyover by Monday evening, instead of keeping it shut for two whole days, the mayor said.

The closure of the APJ Abdul Kalam flyover has forced drivers of cars and heavy vehicles to use alternative routes or roads below the flyover, leading to heavy traffic.

Pothole Problems

Commuters have frequently criticised the APJ Abdul Kalam flyover for its recurring pothole problems, especially during the rainy season.

Several passengers in the area have complained about the condition of the road on social media.

On account of these complaints, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation decided to shut the flyover on Sunday, so that the potholes could be filled with asphalt.