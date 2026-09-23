Bhiwandi’s ₹62 Crore APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover Develops Dangerous Potholes, ₹9 Crore Repair Plan Proposed |

Bhiwandi: Built to ease one of Bhiwandi’s major traffic bottlenecks, the Bharat ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover at Vanjarpatti Naka has now become a source of traffic snarls and accident risks. Large potholes, damaged expansion joints and a badly deteriorated road surface have made the 795-metre flyover increasingly hazardous for motorists, with residents saying that frequent accidents have claimed several lives over the years.

The civic administration has now acknowledged the extent of the damage. BNCMC Junior Engineer Vinod Mate said the entire road surface of the flyover will have to be overlaid as the existing surface has deteriorated extensively. A structural audit conducted by engineers from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) has estimated the repair cost at around Rs 9 crore.

Entire Surface Needs Overhauling

Mate said the condition of the existing surface has deteriorated to such an extent that patchwork repairs alone would not be sufficient.

The entire flyover surface will have to be overlaid because the existing surface has been damaged extensively Mate said.

He added that the civic body will prepare a detailed budget for the work and submit it to the administration for approval and allocation of funds. The repair work will begin once the proposal is approved and the required funds are made available. The civic administration has not yet specified a timeline for completion.

Accidents Add To Commuters’ Concerns

The potholes have become a major concern for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders. Vehicles are often forced to slow down or suddenly change direction to avoid deep potholes, creating the risk of collisions.

Residents said accidents occur frequently on the flyover and several people have lost their lives in accidents over the years. They have urged the civic administration to take up the repair work on an urgent basis rather than allowing the road surface to deteriorate further.

The damaged stretch is also proving difficult for heavy vehicles. Trucks and container vehicles travelling towards Wada, Bhiwandi and Nashik face difficulties while negotiating the potholes and damaged sections, affecting traffic movement.

Asphalt Damaged During Debris Removal

Residents said the condition worsened after the civic administration recently deployed a JCB to remove accumulated debris from the flyover. During the process, asphalt was reportedly scraped off at several locations, leaving parts of the road surface exposed.

With potholes already spread across the flyover, motorists now face a combination of damaged asphalt, uneven stretches and exposed sections of the road.

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From Rs 31.60 Crore Project To Rs 62 Crore

The flyover was developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at Vanjarpatti Naka. The project was initiated in August 2011 at an estimated cost of Rs 31.60 crore, but the cost had risen to nearly Rs 62 crore by the time it was completed.

The 795-metre-long flyover was constructed through JMC and inaugurated on November 25, 2015, by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Nearly a decade after its inauguration, the flyover has deteriorated significantly. Residents said inadequate maintenance over the past around one-and-a-half years has contributed to the worsening condition.

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