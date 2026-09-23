Mumbai Cabinet Approves Cluster Redevelopment Of 19 MHADA Buildings In Khar’s Ramakrishna Nagar | AI

Mumbai: Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the cluster redevelopment of 19 MHADA buildings in Ramakrishna Nagar, Khar (West), Mumbai, along with the appointment of a developer for the project.

19 Buildings In Ramakrishna Nagar To Be Redeveloped

Several buildings in the Ramakrishna Nagar complex have become old and dilapidated. The Cabinet has therefore approved their cluster redevelopment with the objective of improving living conditions for residents.

The Ramakrishna Nagar society's land covers approximately 25,523.90 square metres and comprises 19 buildings, including 18 residential buildings and one office building. The buildings were constructed around 1985.

Of the 19 buildings, plots numbered 5, 7 and 8, comprising three buildings, had been allotted by MHADA to the Ramakrishna Nagar Cooperative Housing Society on an ownership basis.

High-Powered Committee To Monitor Project

The Cabinet has approved cluster redevelopment through MHADA by appointing a developer on the remaining plots, excluding Plot No. 18 and the plot containing the office building (Building No. 1).

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To ensure speedy implementation of the redevelopment project, the Cabinet also approved the formation of a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Housing Department.

The committee will oversee and facilitate the implementation of the cluster redevelopment project.

The state government had constructed 56 housing colonies in Mumbai city and its suburbs between 1950 and 1960 through the Mumbai Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to provide affordable housing to middle- and low-income groups. These 56 colonies comprise 114 housing societies, including the Ramakrishna Nagar Cooperative Housing Society at CTS Nos. 872A/1 and 872A/2 in Khar (West).

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