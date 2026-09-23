Belapur Railway Station Approach Roads Remain Poorly Lit, Residents Raise Commuter Safety Concerns |

Inadequate street lighting on key approach roads around Belapur railway station has raised concerns over commuter safety, with residents alleging that several stretches remain poorly illuminated despite being used by thousands of commuters every day.

Agroli Village, Income Tax Colony Route Faces Lighting Issues

The problem as per residents is particularly evident on the road connecting the Agroli village and Income Tax Colony side with Platform 1 and the station's main ticketing area. Commuters have also raised concerns over the stretch between Urban Haat and Belapur railway station, where poor illumination reportedly makes pedestrian movement difficult after sunset.

Residents said six street lights have been installed along the affected stretch, of which one pole has two lamps while the remaining five have a single lamp each. However, four of the six street lights are reportedly completely non-functional, while the remaining two are so dim that their light does not adequately reach the ground.

“There are a total of six street lights here. One has two lamps and the remaining five have one lamp each. Of these, four are completely out of order. The other two are so dim that the light does not even reach the ground. Essentially, the stretch remains poorly lit after dark,” said a resident.

Women, Students Raise Safety Concerns

Another approach from Platform 1 towards Agroli village and Income Tax Colony has also reportedly been affected by non-functional or inadequate street lights. The problem becomes more pronounced during the evening and night, when commuters returning from work, colleges and other destinations use these routes to reach nearby residential areas.

Women, girl students and passengers travelling alone after dark are among those particularly concerned about the poorly lit stretches. Residents said inadequate lighting not only affects visibility but can also create a sense of insecurity for those walking through relatively isolated portions of the approach roads.

Police Seek Better Illumination Near Parsik Hill Area

Police said regular patrolling was being carried out in the area but stressed the need for better illumination, particularly around the Parsik Hill water tank.

“We have beat marshals and a patrolling unit that regularly monitor the area. However, the lack of adequate lighting, especially around the Parsik Hill water tank, is a matter of concern. More lighting in the area will be helpful in maintaining law and order,” said senior inspector Arun Pawar.

NMMC officials from the engineering department, however, said the overall failure rate of street lights in Belapur was low and that complaints were addressed promptly. “Belapur has around 6,500 street lights, of which around 1% to 2% may malfunction. These are repaired immediately. Meanwhile, the street lights on Income Tax Road are due to be replaced as they are quite old. A proposal for the same is underway for the Agoli bridge as well,” said a senior official from the NMMC engineering department.

The civic response comes amid concerns over the maintenance of basic public infrastructure around Belapur, one of Navi Mumbai's major railway stations and an important transit point for commuters from several residential and commercial areas.

Residents have urged the authorities responsible for street-light maintenance to inspect the affected stretches, restore non-functional lights and ensure adequate illumination along pedestrian routes connecting the station with surrounding residential areas.

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