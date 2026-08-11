Bhiwandi Traffic Crisis Deepens As Warehouse Boom Overwhelms Road Network | File Photo

Mumbai: Traffic congestion across Bhiwandi and adjoining areas has become a daily ordeal for motorists, with key stretches connecting Anjurphata, Mankoli, Pimplas, Kalyan and Rajnoli witnessing prolonged snarls.

The growing number of warehouses and logistics hubs around Bhiwandi has increased heavy vehicle movement, while potholeridden, narrow roads and incomplete construction work continue to impede traffic.

The Chinchoti-AnjurphataMankoli stretch of the state highway, used by many heavy vehicles entering Bhiwandi from Gujarat, is undergoing concreting and remains in poor condition at several points. The road narrows at Anjurphata, causing long queues, while vehicles further ahead have to negotiate a single-lane stretch beneath the railway line.

Warehouse clusters at Rahnal, Purna, Kopar, Kalher and Kasheli along BhiwandiThane Road have added to the pressure. Vehicles are often stopped near warehouse entrances for traffic regulation, creating queues on the Anjurphata-Kalher route. Narrow bridges over drains near Valgaon and Mankoli also reduce road width on the Anjurphata-Mankoli road.

Congestion intensifies at Mankoli Naka, where vehicles heading towards Mumbai and Nashik converge. The incomplete flyover at Pimplas on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway is another bottleneck. Vehicles travelling towards Nashik are forced to slow down at the narrow section, leading to long queues.

Rajnoli Naka on BhiwandiKalyan Road also faces frequent congestion as vehicles from Nashik, Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi converge there. Traffic persists despite the nearby Kongaon Traffic Police Station.

Pressure also rises near Gove Naka as vehicles turn towards Saravali MIDC. The narrow road outside the Kongaon Gram Panchayat office often causes queues stretching from Gove Naka towards the creek bridge at Kongaon.

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Narpoli Traffic Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable said personnel are regularly deployed, but road conditions significantly contribute to congestion. Extensive potholes on the highway and deep potholes on roads leading to industrial compounds reduce vehicle speeds, he said.

The increase in warehouses and heavy vehicles has not been matched by adequate expansion of Bhiwandi's road network. Potholes, narrow bridges, unfinished projects and inadequate traffic planning at key junctions have compounded the problem. The Pimplas flyover work has also progressed slowly, leaving the project incomplete and traffic disrupted.

Motorists and locals say traffic deployment alone cannot provide a permanent solution. They have sought dedicated alternative routes for heavy vehicles, road widening, completion of pending flyover and bridge works, and comprehensive traffic management plans at major junctions.