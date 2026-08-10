Nashik: Decomposed Body Of Unidentified Person Found In Manhole On Peth Road | Representative

Nashik: A sensation was created in the area on Sunday morning after the decomposed body of an unidentified person was discovered in a manhole near Pingale Farm and Saptarang Society on Peth Road, Nashik.

Upon receiving the information, the Mhasrul police immediately rushed to the scene. They retrieved the body from the manhole and sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Identifying the deceased is proving difficult for the police as the body is in an advanced state of decomposition and the face is disfigured. The Mhasrul police are investigating the matter to determine how the person fell into the manhole, the exact cause of death, and whether the incident was accidental or involved other factors.

A formal record of the case is being registered at the Mhasrul Police Station, and further investigation is underway under the guidance of Police Sub-Inspector Shivaji Ahire.