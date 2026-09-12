Bhiwandi To Host 120-Ft Eco-Friendly Replica Of Varanasi’s Swarved Mahamandir Dham | File photo

Bhiwandi: An approximately 120-foot-high eco-friendly replica of the Swarved Mahamandir Dham in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh will be the main attraction of the 38th annual public Ganeshotsav organised by the Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal in Bhiwandi this year.

The announcement was made by Santosh Shetty president of Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal at a press conference organised to provide details of the various programmes planned during the festival. The celebrations are being organised by Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal in association with the Swabhiman Seva Sanstha.

Shetty said the festival, which has been associated with the message of national integration, will feature religious and spiritual programmes as well as a range of social and cultural activities involving citizens from different communities.

The replica of the Varanasi temple will be constructed using environmentally friendly materials, including wood, bamboo, rope and cloth. Organisers said the structure has been planned as an eco-friendly attraction for devotees and visitors.

Health and social initiatives

Several public welfare initiatives have been planned during the Ganeshotsav. These include a blood donation camp an eye check-up and cataract surgery camp and tuberculosis screening.

An exhibition of antique and historical weapons and coins will also be organised.

As part of efforts to promote traditional sports and preserve the city's sporting culture, competitions in Langdi, Lagori and Abadhubi will be held. An eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making competition using clay was organised for school students to promote awareness about environmentally conscious celebrations. According to the organisers, 225 students participated in the competition.

Essay-writing and elocution competitions will also be held during the festival. Cultural programmes featuring Dashavatar and dance-dramas are among the other events planned.

The organisers will also distribute sewing machines free of cost to women and conduct an awareness programme against superstition. A selfie point based on the ‘Nasha Mukt Maharashtra’ theme will be set up to promote awareness among youngsters against substance abuse.

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To create a devotional atmosphere during the festival, bhajan programmes will be held with the participation of around 43 bhajan mandals.

Prizes worth over Rs 5.5 lakh

The mandal will also organise the Swabhiman Shri Ganesh Darshan Competition, an initiative that has been running for 23 years to encourage public Ganesh mandals to adopt themes promoting national integration and environmental awareness.

This year, a Swabhiman Shri Ganesh Darshan Competition for household Ganesh celebrations will also be held as part of the social initiatives.

The organisers have announced total prizes worth Rs 5.55 lakh for the Ganesh darshan competitions, while prizes worth Rs 1.25 lakh have been earmarked for sports competitions, Shetty said.

50 security guards, 50 CCTV cameras

The organisers said special arrangements have been made for the safety of devotees. Around 50 security guards will be deployed at the festival premises while 50 CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the area and assist in maintaining law and order.

The mandal has also decided to make its immersion procession DJ-free. The procession will instead be accompanied by traditional musical instruments, Shetty said.

Office-bearers Hasmukh Patel, Dilip Poddar, Ishwar Pamu, Rakesh Patwari, Ramesh Pujari, Prashant Pujari, Neeraj Kapoor and Sanjay Bhoir were present at the press conference.