Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Savours Vada Pav In London During UK Visit |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde concluded his two-day UK visit on Friday, combining an investor outreach programme with a touch of home as he was seen enjoying the quintessential Maharashtrian vada pav on the streets of London.

Shinde Seen Enjoying Vada Pav

A video of Shinde eating his favourite snack has gone viral on social media. In the video posted on social media by News18 Marathi, Shinde can be seen savouring the snack along with a chilli. Sena Leader Rahool Kanal can also be seen accompanying his party chief, enjoying the snack.

The Shiv Sena leader also raised the slogan of 'Jai Maharashtra' at the British Parliament and interacted with members of the Marathi diaspora during his visit. He delivered speeches in English at investor meetings and the House of Commons, where he outlined Maharashtra’s ambition of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

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Shinde’s UK visit primarily focused on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Maharashtra and strengthening economic ties with Britain, particularly in the wake of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

His office said he invited British industrialists and investors to explore opportunities in Maharashtra, citing the state’s large market, skilled workforce and infrastructure capabilities. “Design in London, manufacture in Maharashtra,” Shinde said while highlighting the opportunities offered by Maharashtra’s economic corridors and industrial clusters.

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The Deputy Chief Minister also stressed the importance of coordination with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in achieving the state’s growth targets. He concluded the visit by appealing to British investors to bring technology, green capital and investments to Maharashtra.

During the tour, Shinde received the Commonwealth Public Leadership recognition at the House of Lords and the Statesmanship Award at the House of Commons. He was also honoured with the Global Pride of Maharashtra award by Maharashtra Mandal London during a gathering of the Marathi diaspora.

Eknath Shinde Meets Virat Kohli

Sports was another focus area during the visit. Shinde met Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), with discussions focusing on cooperation and opportunities in Maharashtra’s sports sector.

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Rahul Kale, an MCC member from Maharashtra, said hosting the Olympics could provide India with an opportunity to boost grassroots participation and strengthen sporting culture across multiple disciplines. He also stressed the importance of regional governments engaging with British companies and institutions ahead of India’s 2036 Olympic ambitions.

A planned visit to Lord’s Cricket Ground was cancelled due to time constraints. However, Kale presented Shinde with the original Prudential 1983 World Cup scorecard, programme and souvenir booklet at the conclusion of his visit.

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