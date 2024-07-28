Bhiwandi Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Strangulates 6-Year-Old Boy To Death After He Sees Accused Molesting Cousin In Dive

Representative Image

Mumbai: Police in Narpoli, Bhiwandi, have arrested a man for allegedly strangling a six-year-old boy who saw him molest his – the child’s – 18-year-old cousin sister.

About The Incident

The accused, Amol Chavan, 22, was a resident of Sambhaji Nagar. He had come to his brother-in-law’s house a month and a half ago and was working as a housekeeper in a Bhiwandi-based company. The incident took place in Dive Village, in Bhiwandi, on July 21.

The police said that the boy was related to the teen girl. A female resident of the building alerted the boy’s family after she found his body on the terrace. The family took the boy to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa where he was declared brought dead. Initially, an accidental death report was registered.

The body was handed over to a family member for the final rites. The police said the postmortem report revealed that the cause of death was strangulation.

Statement Of The Investigation Officer

Pramod Kumbhar, the investigation officer, said, “During the investigation, a woman told the police that she had been molested and manhandled by Chavan. The boy was present... he narrated the entire incident to his mother. Chavan, feeling afraid, enticed the boy to the building’s terrace and strangled him.”

Chavan then left and switched off his mobile phone. A police team led by Kumbhar started the investigation and alerted local informers. Based on call data records and tower location, they dispatched a team to Sambhaji Nagar district and arrested Chavan.