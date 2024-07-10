Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Juinagar Man Drowns In Water Pit On Birthday; Nerul Police Register Accidental Death Case | Representational photo

Mumbai: A case of accidental death has been registered with Nerul police after a 28-year-old man from Juinagar drowned in the water pit at an under construction building area, on his birthday itself. The deceased, Raj Sanjay Sangre (28), a resident of Juinagar Sector-23, was partying with his friend near the water pit and suddenly decided to jump into the water for a swim.

“Sangre regularly went for swims in creek. But on Tuesday probably he was high on alcohol due to which he drowned,” senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station said. Sangre, who worked as a delivery boy stayed with his parents at Parashuram Society in Juinagar Sector-23. As it was his birthday on Tuesday, he was partying with one of his friends at the water pit which was near Mangalprabhu Hospital in Juinagar Sector-24, at around 3 pm.

According to police, after entering the water, Sangre swam for close to half an hour. “His friend had shot his video of swimming. Suddenly, while swimming, he started drowning. No foul play is suspected,” assistant police inspector Nitin Khade from Nerul police station said.

The friend informed the fire brigade the officials fished Sangre out and rushed to Mangal Prabhu hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. “We are investigating the case. None from the family has approached us with any grievance yet,” the officer added. As of now, a diary note of accidental death has been made with the police station.