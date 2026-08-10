Bhiwandi Police Launch Major Anti-Drug Reel Contest, Offer Laptop, TV & Mobile Phone As Top Prizes | File

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi Police have announced an anti-drug reel-making competition for citizens, offering a laptop, television set and mobile phone as prizes, as part of their ‘Campus Connect’ awareness drive under the DrugFree Maharashtra Mission.

The competition will be held in two categories – below 18 years and above 18 years – with participants required to create reels carrying an antidrug message and highlighting the dangers of substance abuse. Each reel must not exceed 120 seconds and should be submitted through the designated WhatsApp number by August 17.

The winner will receive a laptop, while the second and third prize winners will get a television set and mobile phone, respectively. Winners will be felicitated on August 20 at Oswal School Auditorium in Bhiwandi in the presence of dignitaries. The initiative will run from August 9 to August 20.

Besides the reel competition, the campaign will feature guidance camps at prominent locations, awareness rallies in schools and colleges, and programmes on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation in association with Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre, Pune.

“We want to create awareness among students and citizens about the harmful consequences of narcotic substances,” DCP Pawan Bansod said.