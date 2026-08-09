Shocker! 19-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped After Being Drugged By Two Men In An Auto-Rickshaw In MP's Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped after being forced to drink suspected sedative-laced water by two men in an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am on August 4 at Alkapuri Crossing - which falls under the jurisdiction of the Vishwavidyalaya police station in Gwalior.

According to the report, the accused was identified as Chhotu Khan, Naresh Kushwaha.

The woman was travelling towards Maharaj Bada when the accused, Chhotu Khan, allegedly asked her to board his auto.

After she refused, he allegedly threatened her, while co-accused Naresh Kushwaha pulled her into the vehicle.

The woman alleged that the accused forced her to drink water from a bottle, following which she lost consciousness.

She later regained consciousness around 4 pm in the Bela ki Bawdi area and found herself lying unclothed among bushes.

The woman sought help from nearby people after regaining consciousness and informed her family, following which police were alerted about the incident.

The woman initially approached Girwai police station but was directed elsewhere due to the absence of a female officer.

Her family then took her to Madhoganj police station, where a Zero FIR was registered in the presence of a female officer.

As the incident occurred within Vishwavidyalaya police station limits, the case was transferred there. Police registered a case against the two accused on Saturday.

Vishwavidyalaya police station TI Ravindra Kumar Jatav said teams have been formed and raids are underway to arrest the accused.

Raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts to locate them, and police teams have been formed to effect their arrest.

The police have stated that both accused will be arrested soon.