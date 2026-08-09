Bhopal Municipal Corporation Offices May Open On Sundays, Close On Wednesdays To Boost Property Tax Collection | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) zone and ward offices are likely to remain closed on Wednesdays and function on Sundays to facilitate property tax payments, particularly for residents who are unable to visit BMC offices on working days.

Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain has sought suggestions from nodal additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and revenue officers (ROs) of all assembly constituencies on the proposed change.

Officials are currently discussing the arrangement with wards’ incharge and other lower-level staff reportedly supporting the proposal, while some zonal officials have opposed it.

Though the Sunday tax collection remains high, BMC revenue department employees have for a long time raised concerns about not getting a weekly holiday on Sundays.

Since most residents are available at home on Sundays, the BMC frequently organises tax collection camps on weekends, which generate substantial revenue.

The proposed arrangement is intended to strike a balance between public convenience and employees’ demand for a weekly day off.

If implemented, Wednesdays will become the weekly holiday for Revenue Department personnel, while offices will remain operational on Sundays for tax-related services.

Attendance to be monitored through register & location tracking

The BMC commissioner has also issued fresh instructions for ward office employees regarding attendance.

In addition to Aadhaar-based attendance, staff will now be required to sign an attendance register at their respective ward offices.

For employees deployed in the field, the civic body will also track their locations to monitor attendance and field duties. Instructions in this regard have been issued to all assistant commissioners and revenue/property tax officers.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Anju Arun Kumar said that the proposed Wednesday closure was an effort to improve administrative efficiency while ensuring that residents get greater access to civic services on Sundays.