11th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting Concludes In Madhya Pradesh; Bhopal Declaration Adopted | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 11th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting was held in Bhopal on Saturday under India’s BRICS Chairship and concluded with the adoption of the Bhopal Declaration, providing a practical and forward-looking framework for strengthening cultural cooperation among BRICS Member States and partner countries.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the BRICS Culture Track under India’s Chairship progressed through three Culture Working Group meetings.

The first meeting was held virtually on April 29-30, 2026, followed by the second meeting in Varanasi on June 4-5, 2026, and the third meeting in Bhopal on August 5-6, 2026.

The Ministerial Meeting witnessed participation from 14 countries, including India, comprising 10 BRICS Member Countries and four Partner Countries.

💠The XI BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting was held in Bhopal today under India’s BRICS Chairship and concluded with the adoption of the Bhopal Declaration, providing a practical and forward-looking framework for strengthening cultural cooperation among BRICS Member States and… pic.twitter.com/IYYg5dwxnN — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 8, 2026

The BRICS Member Countries participating were Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, with Egypt joining the Ministerial Meeting online.

The Partner Countries were Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan and Thailand. The Culture Ministers of Indonesia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates also participated in the meeting, reflecting high-level engagement in the Culture Track.

A total of 55 delegates participated in the meetings, the ministry stated.

The deliberations were guided by India’s overarching BRICS theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with emphasis on translating dialogue into practical initiatives and strengthening institutional cooperation in culture.

Glimpses from the 3rd BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting in Bhopal under India’s BRICS Presidency 2026.



Representatives from BRICS Member States held productive discussions on strengthening cultural cooperation across key priority areas, including the creative economy,… pic.twitter.com/RS5wLY6hrc — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 7, 2026

The Bhopal Declaration, adopted on Saturday, advances cooperation in cultural and creative industries and the creative economy, including the exchange of methodologies, experiences and best practices, support for creators, networking and expanded opportunities for market access through digital tools, the ministry stated.

It also provides for enhanced cooperation on UNESCO multinational nominations, provenance research and the return and restitution of cultural property, including exploration of AI-enabled tracing tools.

The declaration also focuses on safeguarding Traditional Knowledge Systems and Traditional Cultural Expressions, cooperation among museums, libraries and archives in documentary heritage, digitisation and conservation, and protection of creators’ rights, transparency and fair and equitable remuneration regarding the use of copyrighted works in Artificial Intelligence systems.

Ahead of the XI BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting, Heads of Delegation including Ministers, Deputy Ministers from BRICS member and Partner Countries have arrived in the beautiful City of Lakes, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, setting the stage for meaningful dialogue on strengthening… pic.twitter.com/cYrBXPCEup — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 7, 2026

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As a concrete initiative under the Culture Track, India announced a pilot initiative to develop a Voluntary Artist Registry.

The initiative is envisaged to facilitate cultural exchanges, strengthen professional networks and create greater opportunities for artists and creative practitioners across BRICS.

A major cultural component of India’s BRICS Chairship was the two-day BRICS Culture Festival held in Bhopal on August 6-7, 2026.

Opened the XI BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Bhopal today, bringing together Culture Ministers and Heads of Delegation from BRICS Member and Partner Countries.



I highlighted the transformative power of culture in fostering dialogue, strengthening people-to-people ties and… pic.twitter.com/gjSjzpeRdc — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 8, 2026

The festival witnessed participation from BRICS Member and Partner Countries, with Belarus, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates presenting cultural performances showcasing the richness and diversity of their artistic traditions.

Centred on the Indian ethos of "Harmony and Peace to All", the festival provided a platform for cultural dialogue, artistic exchange and people-to-people connectivity, the ministry added.

On the second day, a collective ensemble performance of the theme in the languages of participating BRICS countries symbolised unity through cultural diversity.

The Culture Track also provided an opportunity for bilateral engagement. Bilateral meetings with participating countries were held at the level of the Union Minister of Culture and the Secretary, Ministry of Culture, providing an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening bilateral cultural cooperation and exploring areas of mutual interest.

The programme further offered visiting delegations an opportunity to experience India’s rich cultural and civilisational heritage.

On August 5, delegates visited the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

Following the Ministerial Meeting, delegations were taken to Sanchi on Saturday to experience its significant Buddhist heritage, the ministry noted.

A visit to Bhimbetka is scheduled for August 9, offering participating delegations an opportunity to experience India’s prehistoric rock shelters and ancient cultural heritage.

India expressed its appreciation to all participating BRICS Member States and Partner Countries for their constructive engagement and active participation during its Chairship.

It reaffirmed its commitment to continued cooperation towards a more connected, inclusive and future-ready cultural partnership within BRICS, the ministry affirmed.