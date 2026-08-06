BRICS Cultural Summit 2026: Discussions On Cultural Cooperation, Heritage Protection On Day-2; Folk Performances Enthrall Audience At Ravindra Bhawan

BRICS Cultural Summit 2026: Cultural Cooperation, Heritage Protection Discussed; Folk Performances At Ravindra Bhawan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the BRICS Cultural Summit 2026 is being held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

Discussions on the second day focused on the draft declaration of BRICS culture ministers and other key areas of cultural cooperation.

Officials and representatives from BRICS countries will discuss issues such as the protection of cultural heritage, museums, cultural and creative industries, cultural exchanges, capacity building and people-to-people connections among member nations.

The recommendations prepared by the working groups will form the basis for discussions during the ministerial meeting of culture ministers.

In the evening, a BRICS Cultural Festival will be organised at Ravindra Bhawan, where cultural performances by BRICS members and partner countries will be presented.

Three special exhibitions, Gyan Bharatam, Project Mausam and Project Brihattar Bharat, are also being organised at the Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre (Minto Hall) complex. These exhibitions are open to the public.

The exhibitions will showcase India’s manuscript heritage, maritime cultural links and civilisational connections. They will also highlight India’s efforts in heritage conservation, cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

Special menu for international guests

Guests attending the summit are being served traditional Madhya Pradesh cuisine during lunch and dinner.

The menu includes popular dishes such as dal bafla, nimona, rikmach, guiya ki sabzi, Chambal ka thopa, chandiya, bada and millet-based healthy dishes like kodo and kutki.

Keeping in mind the tastes and preferences of international delegates, Western and Oriental cuisine options are also being served during the event.

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Cultural performances to be held

Experience two extraordinary evenings where cultures converge through music, dance and artistic expression at the BRICS Cultural Festival 2026.



On 6 August, enjoy the vibrant ‘Maru Rang’ Folk Dance Ensemble from Rajasthan, alongside captivating traditional performances… pic.twitter.com/8JIEBKEI6r — संस्‍कृति संचालनालय, भोपाल (@culturempbpl) August 6, 2026

As part of the BRICS Cultural Summit 2026, a two-day cultural festival is also being organised at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on August 6 and 7, featuring traditional performances from India and other BRICS member and partner countries.

On August 6, audiences will witness the vibrant Maru Rang Folk Dance Ensemble from Rajasthan, along with cultural performances representing Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and India.

The second day of the festival on August 7 will feature Mosaic, a collaborative instrumental performance by artists from BRICS nations. The event will conclude with Amritasya Madhya Pradesh, a special choreographed production showcasing the history, heritage, spirituality and living traditions of Madhya Pradesh, also known as the Heart of India.

The cultural festival will be held at Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal, from 5 pm to 7 pm on both days. Entry to the event is free and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.