BRICS Culture Meet 2026 Begins In Bhopal; Dal Bafla, Nimona Featured In Traditional Menu For Delegates | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 4-day BRICS Culture Meet 2026 began in Bhopal on Wednesday, with more than 100 foreign delegates taking part in the event.

Officials from BRICS member countries held discussions at the Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre (Minto Hall).

The delegates attended a photo session at 11 am, after which official meetings began.

Three special exhibitions, Gyan Bharatam, Project Mausam and Project Greater India, were organised at the Minto Hall campus. The exhibitions remained open to the public during all four days of the conference.

The exhibitions highlighted India’s rich manuscript heritage, maritime cultural connections and civilisational links with other countries.

They also showcased India’s efforts in heritage conservation, cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

The BRICS Culture Working Group meeting commenced in Bhopal on Wednesday, with India highlighting key priorities under the cultural agenda.



Discussions will focus on cultural heritage, museums, and the creative economy. #BRICS #Culture #Bhopal #India #PBSHABD pic.twitter.com/vSRmWUEyLI — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) August 5, 2026

Traditional Madhya Pradesh cuisine served to delegates

The special highlight was the menu served to the delegates, which included various traditional and authentic dishes of Madhya Pradesh.

The menu included dal bafla, nimona, rikmach, guiya ki sabzi, Chambal ka thopa, chandiya, bada and millet-based dishes made from kodo and kutki.

Keeping in mind the preferences of international guests, a wide range of Western and Oriental dishes was also served.

Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Chair of the BRICS Culture Working Group, delivered the opening remarks at the inaugural session of the 3rd BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.



He underscored that the discussions have reaffirmed… pic.twitter.com/s8zEIAEa0V — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 5, 2026

Culture Ministry Secretary Vivek Agrawal and Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Culture) Shiv Shekhar Shukla said official delegations from BRICS member and partner countries participated in the third BRICS Culture Working Group meeting.

The first day included delegate registration, accreditation, bilateral discussions and visits to exhibitions.

The 3rd BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting was inaugurated in Bhopal with a ceremonial lamp-lighting, marking the commencement of deliberations under India’s BRICS Chairship.



Representatives from BRICS countries delivered their openings remarks on India’s key priorities under… pic.twitter.com/IvaTUwa4ii — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 5, 2026

Uniting Cultures, Building Futures 🎯



Under India’s BRICS Chairship, delegates from across BRICS member nations gathered in #Bhopal to discuss key initiatives around cultural heritage preservation, the creative economy, and sustainable development.



As a precursor to the BRICS… pic.twitter.com/1PRub7LzwV — MP MyGov (@MP_MyGov) August 5, 2026

Cultural evening and heritage tour planned

In the evening, delegates visited the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, where they received a traditional welcome through a pottery exhibition. They also witnessed live demonstrations of indigenous crafts and traditional knowledge systems.

The delegates later visited the Tribal Habitat area, including the Naga House and Himalayan Village, where they learned about traditional architecture, lifestyle and cultural heritage.

A cultural evening was also organised at the auditorium, featuring Kathak performances, traditional community dances and a fashion show showcasing India’s diverse traditional and tribal costumes.

The BRICS Culture Meet aimed to strengthen cultural cooperation and promote exchange among participating countries.