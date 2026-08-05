BRICS Culture Meet 2026 Begins In Bhopal; Dal Bafla, Nimona Featured In Traditional Menu For Delegates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 4-day BRICS Culture Meet 2026 began in Bhopal on Wednesday, with more than 100 foreign delegates taking part in the event.
Officials from BRICS member countries held discussions at the Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre (Minto Hall).
The delegates attended a photo session at 11 am, after which official meetings began.
Three special exhibitions, Gyan Bharatam, Project Mausam and Project Greater India, were organised at the Minto Hall campus. The exhibitions remained open to the public during all four days of the conference.
The exhibitions highlighted India’s rich manuscript heritage, maritime cultural connections and civilisational links with other countries.
They also showcased India’s efforts in heritage conservation, cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.
Traditional Madhya Pradesh cuisine served to delegates
The special highlight was the menu served to the delegates, which included various traditional and authentic dishes of Madhya Pradesh.
The menu included dal bafla, nimona, rikmach, guiya ki sabzi, Chambal ka thopa, chandiya, bada and millet-based dishes made from kodo and kutki.
Keeping in mind the preferences of international guests, a wide range of Western and Oriental dishes was also served.
Culture Ministry Secretary Vivek Agrawal and Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Culture) Shiv Shekhar Shukla said official delegations from BRICS member and partner countries participated in the third BRICS Culture Working Group meeting.
The first day included delegate registration, accreditation, bilateral discussions and visits to exhibitions.
Cultural evening and heritage tour planned
In the evening, delegates visited the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, where they received a traditional welcome through a pottery exhibition. They also witnessed live demonstrations of indigenous crafts and traditional knowledge systems.
The delegates later visited the Tribal Habitat area, including the Naga House and Himalayan Village, where they learned about traditional architecture, lifestyle and cultural heritage.
A cultural evening was also organised at the auditorium, featuring Kathak performances, traditional community dances and a fashion show showcasing India’s diverse traditional and tribal costumes.
The BRICS Culture Meet aimed to strengthen cultural cooperation and promote exchange among participating countries.