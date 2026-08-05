BRICS Culture Meet Starts Today In Bhopal; Traffic Curbs Around Minto Hall | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have announced special traffic and parking arrangements for the Third BRICS Working Group Meeting on Culture, scheduled to be held Minto Hall from August 5 to August 8.

Ministers, delegates, cultural troupes from 12 countries will reach the venue from their hotels at 9 am every day.

Convoys will move from Taj Lakefront, Jehan Numa Palace, Courtyard Marriott, Golden Tulip, Radisson and Sadar Manzil Heritage, using designated routes through key city intersections, including Polytechnic Crossing, Machhli Ghar, Bharat Mata Crossing, MP Nagar, Jail Road, Control Room and Lal Bahadur Shastri Statue, depending on the location of hotel.

Police said traffic pressure would be highest on roads surrounding Minto Hall between 9 am and 11 am and traffic diversions will be implemented whenever required to ensure smooth movement of the delegates.

Only vehicles carrying valid Ministry of Culture-issued BRICS passes will be allowed to enter Minto Hall premises.