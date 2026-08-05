Madhya Pradesh Raises Bus Fares To ₹2 Per Kilometre After Operators’ Demand |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers in Madhya Pradesh will now have to pay more for bus travel as the Transport Department has increased bus fares by 75 paise per kilometre.

After the hike, passengers will be charged ₹2 per kilometre as the new fare. The government has also issued a notification announcing the revised rates.

The decision comes after the Madhya Pradesh Bus Owners Association warned of going on strike from August 7 if their demands, including a fare revision, were not addressed.

New bus fare rates announced

According to the notification, the fare for ordinary buses has been increased to ₹2 per kilometre.

Earlier, a passenger travelling 100 km had to pay around ₹125. After the increase, the same journey will cost ₹200, making the fare ₹75 higher.

The revised fares will apply to different categories of buses:

Ordinary buses: Fare increased to ₹2 per kilometre. The minimum fare will also be revised, with the maximum fare for shorter distances going up to 10 times the minimum fare.

Night bus service: Fare increased by more than 10% compared to ordinary buses. Non-AC sleeper buses will see a fare increase of up to 25%.

Sleeper buses: Fare hike will not exceed 40%. For AC sleeper buses, the increase will be capped at 50%.

Super luxury coaches: Fare for AC ordinary buses with monthly fare slabs will not increase by more than 75%.

No extra night charges for some buses

The notification also states that additional night charges will not be applicable for non-AC, sleeper, deluxe AC, and super luxury buses.

The fare revision is expected to increase the travel expenses of daily commuters across Madhya Pradesh.

Bus operators have welcomed the move after raising concerns over rising operational costs, while passengers may face a higher financial burden due to the increased fares.