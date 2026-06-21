Bhopal Taxi Drivers Call 3-Day Strike Against Aggregator Firms; Airport Commuters May Suffer From June 23 To 25 | Represenaive Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers planning to travel to or from Bhopal Airport on June 23, 24, and 25 may face inconvenience, as taxi drivers have announced a 3-day strike against aggregator companies.

During this period, drivers will not accept bookings from app-based cab services, which could affect airport travel arrangements for many passengers.

Union General Secretary Rajesh Kumar Nagle said that the drivers had earlier staged symbolic protests at Board Office Square on February 7 and June 12 and submitted memorandums to the authorities.

However, no concrete action was taken to resolve their issues, forcing them to launch a bigger protest.

The union has appealed to the public not to use aggregator company apps for airport travel during these 3 days.

It also urged all taxi and auto drivers in the city to support the protest, saying the fight is for the rights and livelihood of all drivers.

The drivers’ main demand is the implementation of government-fixed fare rates. The union alleged that aggregator companies are paying less than the approved rates by using certain provisions.

According to the union, the base fare should be fixed at Rs 40, with Rs 20–25 per kilometre.

They have also demanded separate payment for ride time, accurate fare calculation based on Google Maps, mandatory passenger KYC, insurance for drivers, extra charges for late-night rides, and reopening of blocked driver IDs.

The union warned that if their demands are not met soon, taxi and auto services in Bhopal could be completely shut down.

Major demands of the union include:

Implementation of fares fixed by the state government by aggregator companies.

Base fare to be set at Rs 40 and Rs 20–25 per kilometre.

Separate payment for ride time.

Accurate distance calculation and full fare payment based on Google Maps.

Mandatory KYC of passengers.

Outstation rates to apply beyond municipal limits.

Reactivation of blocked driver IDs.

Additional 25% charge for rides between 11 pm and 5 am.

Mandatory insurance for drivers.

Opening of regional offices and customer care centres in Bhopal by aggregator companies.

End of one-way booking system and payment for both sides of the trip.