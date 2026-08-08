Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot Gets Smart Pit Lighting To Save ₹8.27 Lakh Annually | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR) general manager Dilip Singh, on Saturday, inaugurated the smart pit lighting system at Rani Kamlapati coaching depot. This system automatically controls the pit line lighting based on the presence of the train.

The lights switch on automatically as soon as the train enters the pit and turn off automatically when the train exits and the pit becomes vacant.

Operated by smart proximity sensors and a Programmable Logic Controller-based control system, this arrangement has been implemented in pit numbers 8, 9, and 10 of the depot and ensures the required illumination levels in accordance with Railway Board standards.

This smart system is estimated to save approximately 88,000 units of electricity annually, resulting in an annual cost saving of around Rs 8.27 lakh.

Developed at a cost of approximately Rs 1.50 lakh, the system has an estimated payback period of about two months.

This initiative will strengthen the Bhopal Division's efforts towards sustainable development while promoting energy conservation, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly operational practices.

Singh also inaugurated the Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre, which will facilitate the conduct of various railway examinations and selection processes in a modern and organised manner.

Singh inspected the Intermediate Overhauling facility and inaugurated the Integrated Coach Maintenance Facility developed there. This modern facility will help in carrying out coach maintenance work in a more organised, effective way.