Bhiwandi-Nizampur Civic Body Sends 16 Students To Delhi on Educational Tour To Explore Parliament & Rashtrapati Bhavan |

Bhiwandi: In an initiative aimed at providing students with practical exposure to India's democratic institutions, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Monday flagged off a group of 16 students from its secondary schools for an educational tour to New Delhi.

The students, selected from various municipal secondary schools operating under different language mediums, departed for the national capital on August 17 as part of a special educational programme announced earlier this year by the civic administration.

The bus carrying the students was flagged off by Mayor Narayan Ratan Chaudhary in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar , Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee Chairperson.

Several senior officials and public representatives also attended the event, including Deputy Commissioner (Education) Balkrishna Kshirsagar, Assistant Commissioner (Education) Nitin Patil, Ward Committee No. 1 Chairperson, corporators and municipal officials.

The educational tour was announced during the municipal corporation's school textbook distribution programme held on June 25, 2026. During the event, the Mayor, the Municipal Commissioner and the Deputy Mayor had assured students that a study tour would be organised to broaden their educational horizons.

In line with that commitment, the civic body has now facilitated the visit of 16 students from different municipal secondary schools to New Delhi.

At present, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation operates 11 secondary schools across different mediums of instruction, including four Marathi-medium schools, four Urdu-medium schools, two Telugu-medium schools and one Hindi-medium school.

The delegation travelling to Delhi comprises 16 students from Classes 9 and 10, accompanied by two teachers and one administrative officer, taking the total strength of the contingent to 19 members.

According to municipal officials, the primary objective of the study tour is to familiarise students with the functioning of Parliament, the country's highest legislative institution responsible for lawmaking under India's democratic framework.

The itinerary also includes a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, with the aim of helping students gain a deeper understanding of the country's constitutional and administrative structure.

During the flag-off ceremony, the Mayor, the Municipal Commissioner, the MLA and the Deputy Mayor interacted with the students and highlighted the importance of educational excursions in shaping their academic and personal development.

The dignitaries encouraged the students to make the most of the opportunity and urged them to draw inspiration from the experience. They also expressed hope that other students would be motivated to perform better academically and qualify for similar opportunities in the future.

Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar said that the civic administration would meet the students again after their return from Delhi to learn about their experiences and gather feedback from the educational tour.

The initiative is being viewed as an important step toward combining classroom education with experiential learning and providing municipal school students with greater exposure to the country's democratic institutions and governance system.

The civic administration believes that such programmes will help students develop a broader perspective and inspire them to actively participate in the nation's educational and democratic processes.

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