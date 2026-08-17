KEA UGNEET, UGCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released At kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Official notice

KEA UGNEET, UGCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the UGCET 2026 second-round mock seat allotment result and the first-round mock seat allotment result for UGNEET medical and dental courses.

The mock allotment was published on the KEA website after 4 PM today, August 17, 2026. Candidates who had entered their choices up to 9 AM on August 13 were considered for this round of mock allotment.

The combined option entry system allowed candidates to submit preferences for UGCET and UGNEET courses together. Seat allotment has been carried out based on the candidate's merit and the priority of options entered.

KEA UGCET, UGNEET Mock Allotment 2026: Courses Covered

The second-round mock allotment for UGCET and first-round mock allotment for medical and dental courses covers admissions to:

Engineering

Architecture

Yoga and Naturopathy

Farm Sciences

Veterinary courses

B.Sc Nursing

B.Pharma

Pharm-D

BPT

BPO

Allied Health Sciences

Medical and Dental courses

KEA has also published college-wise, course-wise and category-wise cut-off ranks along with other instructions for candidates.

KEA UGCET, UGNEET 2026: Option Entry Deadline

Candidates can now review the mock allotment and modify their choices before the final allotment.

Mock allotment result: August 17, 2026, after 4 PM

Options considered for mock allotment: Choices entered up to August 13, 2026, 9 AM

Last date to add, remove or modify options: August 20, 2026, up to 9 AM

Actual seat allotment result: To be announced later

Candidates who had not entered options for medical or dental courses can also add their preferences during the option modification window, if eligible and interested.

UGNEET 2026 candidates get additional registration opportunity

KEA has also opened an additional opportunity for candidates who have qualified in UGNEET 2026 but have not yet registered or linked their roll number under Clause-A and Clause-Y.

Such candidates can complete the registration or linking process by August 18, 2026, up to 6 PM.

After completing the process, candidates will have to download the verification slip and proceed with option entry.

KEA UGCET, UGNEET Mock Allotment 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates may view their result of mock seat allotment by using the following procedure:

Step 1: Access the official KEA website by logging into kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link regarding mock seat allotment of UGCET-UGNEET 2026.

Step 3: Access the appropriate link for the result.

Step 4: Provide the login details if requested.

Step 5: Click on submit button.

Step 6: View the result of mock seat allotment on the computer screen.

Step 7: Verify your allotted college and course details from the result.

Step 8: Analyse the result and see if there are any changes required in the list of options.

Step 9: Make alterations in the list of options up till the deadline of August 20.

It needs to be borne in mind that the mock seat allotment does not represent admission allotment. KEA will release the final seat allotment on a separate occasion.

According to the suggestion provided by KEA, candidates should keep checking the official website for more information regarding the same.