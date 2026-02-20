Bhiwandi Mayoral Election: Major Upset For BJP As Rebel Narayan Chaudhary Elected Mayor With Congress-Led Secular Front Support |

Bhiwandi: In a major political upset in Maharashtra’s civic politics, BJP rebel Narayan Ratan Chaudhary was elected Mayor of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation on Friday, dealing a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chaudhary, the mayoral candidate of the Congress-backed Bhiwandi Secular Front, secured 48 votes in the 90-member civic body, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 46. His victory was made possible after nine BJP corporators broke ranks and extended support to the secular front.

Mega Twist In Mayoral Race

The political realignment followed an eleventh-hour decision by the BJP to drop Chaudhary as its mayoral nominee and instead field Sneha Mehul Patil. The move triggered sharp resentment within the party, prompting Chaudhary to rebel and publicly sever ties with the BJP, along with eight other corporators.

Chaudhary, a seasoned local leader with strong grassroots influence in the powerloom hub of Bhiwandi, had earlier been associated with the Indian National Congress before joining the BJP. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal described his return to the secular front as a homecoming and said the development reflected growing discontent within the BJP.

BNMC Election Results

In the January 15 municipal elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats, followed by the BJP with 22. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) won 12 seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured six. Smaller parties and independents accounted for the remaining seats.

Initially, Congress had formed the Bhiwandi Secular Front with NCP (SP) and SP to reach a majority. However, differences over the mayoral post led to SP distancing itself from the alliance. With the support of Chaudhary and the nine BJP rebels, the secular front claimed the backing of over 50 corporators, enough to elect the mayor without SP’s support.

Betrayal Of Trust Led Chaudhary Jump Ship

Reacting to his election, Chaudhary said the BJP’s decision to replace him as its candidate amounted to a betrayal of trust. “I was projected as the party’s mayoral face and then sidelined. This compelled me to take a stand and return to my secular political roots,” he said.

The result marks a major political development in Bhiwandi, where the Congress-led alliance has managed to outmanoeuvre the BJP in a closely watched contest. It is also seen as a morale booster for Congress, which has been seeking to regain ground in urban local bodies across Maharashtra.

As Chaudhary assumes office, attention will now turn to how effectively he can manage a diverse coalition and navigate the sharply polarised civic politics of Bhiwandi.

